Police release sketch of Sherman rape suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police have released a sketch of a suspect from a sexual assault three weeks ago.

It happened April 19th in the 1900 block of West Lamberth.

Police say this sketch was generated based on the information gathered during Sherman PD’s investigation.

If you have any information or details that may assist in identifying this person of interest, please call Det. Frith at 903.328.3241.

