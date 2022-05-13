Texoma Local
Police release sketch of Sherman rape suspect

Sherman Police have released this sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault on April 19.
Sherman Police have released this sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault on April 19.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police have released a sketch of a suspect from a sexual assault three weeks ago.

It happened April 19th in the 1900 block of West Lamberth.

Police say this sketch was generated based on the information gathered during Sherman PD’s investigation. 

If you have any information or details that may assist in identifying this person of interest, please call Det. Frith at 903.328.3241.

