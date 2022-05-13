Police: Sherman man used machete in assault of repo man

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he used a board with nails, then a machete during an altercation as his car was being repossessed.

Police said they were called to the intersection of South Walnut and Houston for a disturbance.

A man was attempting to repossess a vehicle from Brian Maynard when Maynard came out of the house with a board of nails.

The victim pushed Maynard away, but he came back out of the house with a machete and damaged the victim’s vehicle.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

