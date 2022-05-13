Search for missing man underway at Denison Dam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Crews are searching for a missing man in the Red River at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.

Officials on scene said it happened just before 3 p.m. when a man standing in the middle of the rocks went into the water.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, park rangers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Colbert and Cartwright EMS & Fire Departments are all scene assisting in the search and rescue.

Watch News 12 tonight for updated information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.