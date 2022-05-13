Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Search for missing man underway at Denison Dam

Crews search for a man in the water at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.
Crews search for a man in the water at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Crews are searching for a missing man in the Red River at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.

Officials on scene said it happened just before 3 p.m. when a man standing in the middle of the rocks went into the water.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, park rangers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Colbert and Cartwright EMS & Fire Departments are all scene assisting in the search and rescue.

Watch News 12 tonight for updated information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Boyfriend of murdered Sherman mother arrested for her homicide
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed House Bill 3501 which would require tribes and state...
Governor Stitt vetoes bill with 96% approval in house legislature

Latest News

Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is back open after shutting down for two years because of the...
Hagerman Wildlife Refuge educational pavilion dedicated to late Denison teacher
Booking photo of Brian Maynard
Police: Sherman man used machete in assault of repo man
Sherman Police have released this sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault on April 19.
Police release sketch of Sherman rape suspect
A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike.
Child hurt in Paris hit and run