Search for missing man underway at Denison Dam
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Crews are searching for a missing man in the Red River at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.
Officials on scene said it happened just before 3 p.m. when a man standing in the middle of the rocks went into the water.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, park rangers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Colbert and Cartwright EMS & Fire Departments are all scene assisting in the search and rescue.
Watch News 12 tonight for updated information.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.