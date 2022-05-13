Texoma Local
Sherman home suffered ‘heavy damage’ after fire

Sherman Fire Department investigating house fire that suffered 'heavy damages'
Sherman Fire Department investigating house fire that suffered 'heavy damages'(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman home suffered ‘heavy damage’ after a fire tore through the house.

It happened just before 8p.m. on Chaffin Street, near Grand Avenue in Sherman.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but flames were covering the house when crews arrived.

Sherman firefighters stayed on scene for awhile making sure all the hot spots are out.

News 12 doesn’t know if anyone was home when the fire started, but no one was hurt.

