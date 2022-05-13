Sherman home suffered ‘heavy damage’ after fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman home suffered ‘heavy damage’ after a fire tore through the house.

It happened just before 8p.m. on Chaffin Street, near Grand Avenue in Sherman.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but flames were covering the house when crews arrived.

Sherman firefighters stayed on scene for awhile making sure all the hot spots are out.

News 12 doesn’t know if anyone was home when the fire started, but no one was hurt.

