Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma Back the Badge Foundation holds 6th annual memorial golf tournament

Last year’s event raised nearly $90,000 for the foundation. This year they hope to top that,...
Last year’s event raised nearly $90,000 for the foundation. This year they hope to top that, and maybe reach six figures.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation held its 6th annual memorial golf tournament Friday morning.

Texoma Back the Badge Foundation was back on the green Friday for their 6th annual golf tournament, all to raise money for family of passed law enforcement officers, and show appreciation to our local men and women in blue.

“We realized that we need to do something here in Texoma to show appreciation to law enforcement not only here in Grayson County but in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma,” said Zac Grantham, President of the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation.

The Texoma Back the Badge Memorial Golf Tournament was named in honor of Rickey Wheeler and Vincent Castellanos, two local officers remembered for their dedication to the badge.

“It’s very special to see how this foundation has grown over the years,” said Laura Wheeler, board member for the foundation and wife of late Rickey Wheeler.

It was a day of camaraderie, fundraising and teeing off.

“We have raised through our generous sponsorships and also through community leaders, we have raised well over a quarter of a million dollars in just a couple of years,” said Grantham.

This year is the first for Durant police to get involved in the event.

“This is an excellent way to support law enforcement as they certainly give back when the officers have given their all,” said Durant Police Chief David Houser.

Shelley Russell volunteered for the first time in honor of her son, OHP trooper Nicholas Dees, who died in the line of duty in 2015.

“It never gets easy but just seeing the support and all the golfers here and what they do and they enjoy golfing but they’re also giving back to the surviving families, we can’t thank them enough,” said Russell.

“We just could not do this without the folks here in Texoma,” said Grantham.

Last year’s event raised nearly $90,000 for the foundation. This year they hope to top that, and maybe reach six figures. Learn more about the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation on their website linked here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man's body recovered at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man
Booking photo of Kendall Cannon
Madill man arrested for child rape
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Boyfriend of murdered Sherman mother arrested for her homicide
Ridin Solo resting before the PBR World Finals in Forth Worth, TX.
Texoma bulls competing in PBR World Finals
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed House Bill 3501 which would require tribes and state...
Governor Stitt vetoes bill with 96% approval in house legislature

Latest News

The proposed plan by ODOT would create a bypass on US-70 around the North and East sides of...
ODOT moving forward with US-70 realignment around Madill
Crews search for a man in the water at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.
Search for missing man underway at Denison Dam
Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is back open after shutting down for two years because of the...
Hagerman Wildlife Refuge educational pavilion dedicated to late Denison teacher
Booking photo of Brian Maynard
Police: Sherman man used machete in assault of repo man