Ardmore approves new housing plats

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore has experienced substantial growth over the last few years according to community development director Jessica Scott, and with that growth comes an increased demand for housing.

”We’ve had continued steady growth and anyone who looks past the last 10 years you can see how much development Ardmore has had, how many new houses, apartments, retail, restaurants,” said Scott.

To try and stay on top of that growth the city recently conducted an in depth housing study to establish what the city might need in the coming years.

”The cost of construction is high, the cost of homes is high and we just don’t have enough housing so that’s kind of what the finding of this housing study was is that basically we need more middle income housing,” said Scott.

In addition to efforts by private citizens to repurpose condemned houses into livable spaces the city commission recently voted unanimously to approve preliminary plats for 16 plats for new housing.

”So basically its the first step in any process of putting in a housing development.,” said Scott. “So the first thing is the person gets the land and then they go to a surveyor or civil engineer and they turn their land into legal lots.”

The development is located off the 5,000 block of Myall road and will be a welcome addition to an already established housing addition.

”Its located just west of the other development, the Indiana Planes development that Lance Wendall is doing and so there 93 houses being developed there,” said Scott.

With this being the preliminary phase there is no set time table for when construction might begin.

