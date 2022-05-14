Texoma Local
Family and friends remember the life of Denison man who drowned in Lake Texoma

Family and friends remember the life of Brashon Waddles.
Family and friends remember the life of Brashon Waddles.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Family members of the Denison man who fell off the personal watercraft and drowned in Lake Texoma Tuesday evening are wanting community members to remember who he was and the type of man that he was.

Family members said his smile, his personality, and the good vibes Brashon Keith Waddles brought to others is what his family and friends remember the most and want others to remember about him.

“He just wanted to have fun, he was always the of person that wanted to have fun a lot and go out,” Older Sister to Brashon Alaizah Waddles said.

Waddles said Brashon loved others more than he loved himself.

“He cared for everybody as much as he could, he tried to help everybody as much as he could he was a peacemaker he didn’t like drama he stayed to himself even though everyone knew him he knew everybody,” Waddles said.

Family members and friends said he was somebody they could turn to.

“He was a teacher for me cause like showed me how to do a bunch of cool stuff, stuff I didn’t even know how to do, stuff you wouldn’t even think existed and he just figured it out,” Friend to Brashon Dre Edwards said.

“For me he was like a guidance to me and he would help me along the way and I just appreciate him for that,” Brashon’s cousin Mariah Wilson said.

They said he was the type of person that wouldn’t show his emotions, but instead show a smile.

“He was the type to hide his pain with a smile on his face,” Waddles said.

“His personality and his smile cause he had a nice smile, he was always smiling, that’s one thing about Brashon,” Wilson said.

Waddles said Brashon was offered a life jacket but declined.

“Being on a watercraft like that you are gonna need it regardless,” Waddles said.

Waddles said she knew her brother was popular, but didn’t know just how loved he was until now.

“We are getting a lot of support a lot of people are helping out playing out different stuff , coming together trying to help out in every way that they can,” Waddles said.

A GoFundMe page that was once created for his college expenses, is now being used for his funeral cost.

“I’m gonna miss him man, I really am I just didn’t expect things to happen like nothing like that at all,” Brashon’s Cousin Jalarien Wilson said.

Waddles said Brashon’s birthday is August 14th, and in a few months, on what have been his 20th birthday, they will be doing a balloon release in honor of his memory.

“I just want to say I love him, I just love him to death I wish he could come back but I know he can’t, if I could take his place I wish I could,” Brashon’s Cousin Amarion Mathis said.

