Kingston falls to Washington in 3A State Championship

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KXII) -The Kingston Redskins came up short in the OSSAA Class 3A Baseball State Championship, falling to the Washington Warriors 13-2.

”Just super proud of our kids and the effort they gave. They never quit,” said Kington head coach Darron Henson. “We knew it was going to be tough. It hurts but we understood that getting to this game, there was a chance this could happen. Just super proud of the kids. It hurts but we’re going to move on. It’s the first time we got to do this; we got some experience from it. We going to try and move forward and hopefully not be on the side of this next time.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.