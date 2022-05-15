Local pastor leaves Saturday for Poland

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A local pastor left on his journey Saturday to help Ukranian refugees in Poland.

Reverend Doctor Jim Bowden, former pastor at Waples Memorial in Denison, said he felt called to help however he can when Russia began its attacks in February.

Bowden said he is flying into the capital city of Warsaw, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled to for safety and a sense of compassion. Something he said he’s ready to give.

He’ll be in Poland until mid November.

You can follow him in his ministry in Poland on his website www.revdrjimbowden.com.

