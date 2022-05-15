Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.

He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember the life of Brashon Waddles.
Family and friends remember the life of Denison man who drowned in Lake Texoma
Crews search for a man in the water at the Denison Dam Friday afternoon.
Search for missing man underway at Denison Dam
File Graphic: ERCOT
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity after several power generation facilities go offline
The proposed plan by ODOT would create a bypass on US-70 around the North and East sides of...
ODOT moving forward with US-70 realignment around Madill
Sherman Police have released this sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault on April 19.
Police release sketch of Sherman rape suspect

Latest News

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
Ten people are dead after what officials are calling a racially motivated mass shooting at a...
GRAPHIC: Authorities call Buffalo mass shooting an 'absolute racist hate crime'