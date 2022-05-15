Scorching Today, Storms Possible Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening, may interfere with eclipse viewing
It’s a mostly sunny and very hot Sunday with record heat expected, the existing record high of 92 from 1952 stands little chance of surviving today, with highs expected to run 94 to 98 degrees. Heat Index temperatures may get over 100, pace yourself and stay hydrated in this early-season heat!
A passing upper wave and surface front will interact with the hot, humid air and it now looks like at least scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening. A few of the storms could be severe, this is heading into the evening and first half of the night. Storm chances will be greatest in northern Texoma, closer to the wave, but the entire area has a fair chance of precipitation this evening.
Quiet weather returns Monday and the coming week looks dry and hot.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Today: Mostly sunny, record heat (existing record high is 92 degrees set in 1952)
This evening/tonight: 40% Thunderstorms, isolated severe possible, ending by midnight
Monday: Sunny and hot
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot
Thursday: Sunny and hot
Friday: Sunny and hot
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
