Scorching Today, Storms Possible Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening, may interfere with eclipse viewing
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
It’s a mostly sunny and very hot Sunday with record heat expected, the existing record high of 92 from 1952 stands little chance of surviving today, with highs expected to run 94 to 98 degrees. Heat Index temperatures may get over 100, pace yourself and stay hydrated in this early-season heat!

A passing upper wave and surface front will interact with the hot, humid air and it now looks like at least scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening. A few of the storms could be severe, this is heading into the evening and first half of the night. Storm chances will be greatest in northern Texoma, closer to the wave, but the entire area has a fair chance of precipitation this evening.

Quiet weather returns Monday and the coming week looks dry and hot.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Today: Mostly sunny, record heat (existing record high is 92 degrees set in 1952)

This evening/tonight: 40% Thunderstorms, isolated severe possible, ending by midnight

Monday: Sunny and hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

