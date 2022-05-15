Texoma Local
Silo defeats Oktaha in route to fifth straight spring championship

Silo defeats Oktaha for Class 2A State Title
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KXII) -The Silo Rebels defeated the Oktaha Tigers 7-3 Saturday afternoon in the OSSAA Class 2A Baseball State Championship. The victory gives the Rebels their fifth straight spring state title.

”Oh it feels great,” said Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen. “We came out so fired up and ready to go. We scored early. It made the game go a little bit better. Kyler was just outstanding again.”

”We played really good,” said junior pitcher Kyler Proctor. “Our team played really well. Just went out there and won. It feels amazing, there’s no way to describe it. Players and how they’re connected we’re really connected on a whole other level.”

”Man we’re just family,” Mason Urbany, Silo’s lone senior member. “Out of my four years of being in high school, all eight seasons, I’ve never had a connection like I had with this team before. Honestly, it’s really nothing new but every time we do it. It’s something special.”

”It’s just unreal. You don’t really hear about somebody five-peating,” said coach Bowen. “So, we really feel blessed.”

