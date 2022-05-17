Ardmore’s Smith shines at state track meet

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -“One deep breath. Get down in those blocks. All I’m thinking is get out, get out, get out.”

Ardmore’s Ricky Smith Junior wrapped up his senior season in dominating fashion, bringing home four gold medals in the the OSSAA Class 5A State Track Meet.

“It’s a killer mindset at the end of the day when you step on this track because the winner wins and the losers lose,” said Smith.

Smith won the boys 100m and 200m run, as well as the long jump and 4x100m relay.

”It’s a luxury that I may never get to come across again,” said Ardmore track coach, Bryce Bell. “I knew I could put him wherever I needed him and he was going to go win an event.”

”Man you see your home crowd, when you here them cheering, you better get going,” said Smith. “Your mom’s up their watching, your daddy’s up their watching. You better not get smoked.”

”An unstoppable force for us this spring,” said Bell. “Anytime he wanted to win, there was nothing anybody else could do about it.”

The meet also saw Smith follow in the foot steps of his father, who passed away when he was six.

”He also won four golds at state,” said Smith. ”So it was a big blessing to come out here and win four golds on Saturday. My state meet and my senior year.”

Smith credits his success from a combination of hard work and dedication paying off in the end.

”Sometimes you get people that lead by example,” said Bell. “Sometimes you get people that lead by what they say. Sometimes you get them through character and he did all of that for us.”

”Whatever I want to do, I want to be the best at,” said Smith. “Whether that’s physical therapy, going into college, or whether that’s track. I want to push myself to be the best. Honestly it’s just the killer mindset I was born with.”

