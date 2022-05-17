Damaging winds cause destruction in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Sunday nights storms with winds up to 95 mph hit Fannin County, leaving the City of Honey Grove to pick up the damage.

A resident and business owner in Honey Grove states, “Nothing could have prepared me for what we’ve experienced”.

The straight-line winds even had people who’ve been through countless tornadoes scared for their safety.

“This one actually had me deeply terrified and a little concerned, I’d never experienced winds that sustained for that long and that strong” (Owen).

From debris in the road, trees on buildings, and even roofs torn off.

“The storm came through quickly but the work won’t be done quickly”, said Claude Caffee, Honey Grover Mayor.

Even St. Mark’s historical church was hit by the straight line winds coming from the Red River.

The building was picked up from its foundation and thrown almost three feet.

Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson says, “the energy of the storm as it was moving south, as it picked up speed… when it reached Honey Grove it was probably at its peak of the high speeds”.

The city is providing any and all help needed.

“Just trying to take care of people and to assure them that we will eventually get things cleaned up and that we’ll get back to some sense of normalcy” (Caffee).

Even in the midst of disaster, Mayor Caffee is still counting his blessings that no one was hurt.

He is also encouraging people to call the Honey Grove City Hall if you would like to give a helping hand,

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.