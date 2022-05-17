Early voting begins in Texas runoff election

TEXAS (KXII) - Early voting began Monday for the Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff elections.

Polls opened Monday morning and will remain open until May 20.

Locations open for early voting and election day :

Bells- Bells City Hall, 203 S. Broadway, Council chambers

Denison- Sub-courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, JP Courtroom

Whitesboro- City Hall, 111 W. Main, Council Chambers

Pottsboro- ISD Administration, 105 Cardinal, Board meeting room

Sherman- Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Main voting location

Van Alstyne- Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Room SB113

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Locations open on election day only :

Denison- Mt. Olive Baptist, 1131 S. Scullin, Gymnasium

Gordonville- Gordonville Baptist, 187 Gordonville Rd., East doors, Educational Bldg

Gunter- Gunter FBC, 99 Gentle Creek Ln, Foyer

Sherman- Grace United Methodist Church, 2800 Canyon Creek Dr., Community Room

Tioga- Fire Department, 601 E. Main, Meeting Room

Tom Bean- FNB, 109 S. Britton, Edwards Room

Whitewright- Church of Christ, 606 S. Carter, Main Entrance

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Early voting ends on May 20.

Election day is May 24.

For more information you can visit votetexas.gov

