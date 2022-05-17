Texoma Local
Early voting begins in Texas runoff election

Early voting began Monday for the Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff elections.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Early voting began Monday for the Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff elections.

Polls opened Monday morning and will remain open until May 20.

Locations open for early voting and election day:

  • Bells- Bells City Hall, 203 S. Broadway, Council chambers
  • Denison- Sub-courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, JP Courtroom
  • Whitesboro- City Hall, 111 W. Main, Council Chambers
  • Pottsboro- ISD Administration, 105 Cardinal, Board meeting room
  • Sherman- Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Main voting location
  • Van Alstyne- Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Room SB113

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Locations open on election day only:

  • Denison- Mt. Olive Baptist, 1131 S. Scullin, Gymnasium
  • Gordonville- Gordonville Baptist, 187 Gordonville Rd., East doors, Educational Bldg
  • Gunter- Gunter FBC, 99 Gentle Creek Ln, Foyer
  • Sherman- Grace United Methodist Church, 2800 Canyon Creek Dr., Community Room
  • Tioga- Fire Department, 601 E. Main, Meeting Room
  • Tom Bean- FNB, 109 S. Britton, Edwards Room
  • Whitewright- Church of Christ, 606 S. Carter, Main Entrance

Early voting ends on May 20.

Election day is May 24.

For more information you can visit votetexas.gov

📌 Early voting for the Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff elections begins today

Posted by Grayson County Election Administration on Monday, May 16, 2022

