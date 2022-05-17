Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The funeral for the young Sherman mother who was murdered in Wisconsin was held Monday afternoon.

23-year-old Emily Rogers moved to Wisconsin 6 months ago, and two weeks ago, her body was discovered in an industrial park in Milwaukee and her boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, 35, has since been charged with her murder.

Emily’s parents didn’t know the type of relationship her daughter was in until after she went missing.

Now, they want others who are in a dangerous relationship to know how to get help and get out.

“Speak up for those who can not speak up for themselves, say something when you see evil persistent in the lives of peoples lives speak up when you see domestic violence make a difference make a change,” Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman said.

Family and friends gathered at Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of Emily Rogers.

“Just remember her kind heart, her kind soul, her smile really did light up the room when she walked in,” Emily Rogers dad Terry Rogers said.

Emily Rogers was reported missing on May 1st, and four days later her body was discovered.

Emily’s 15-month-old baby was reported missing the same day but was found alive, safe, and reunited with Emily’s parents the next day.

“It’s a piece of our daughter for us we can basically raise Emily again and teach her how her mother was, who her mother was and never let her forget who her mother was and what she did,” Rogers said.

Rogers said it has been a roller coaster of emotions for his family.

“It’s been really stressful, I’ve just been telling everybody step by step and day by day, you have your moments,” Rogers said.

Emily’s boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and hiding a corpse.

“One of the things that they wanted to get across was that Emily’s death would be remembered it would be one to remember especially if you or if you know somebody who has been caught up in domestic violence, say something,” Pastor said.

Emily’s parents said they didn’t know the type of relationship she was in until after she went missing, they want people to learn from Emily’s case and to seek help if they need it.

“If you see someone being hurt or being abused try to get to that person and talk to them or call 911 and tell them ‘hey this is going on can you go check on this person’ just don’t be quiet and act like it’s not any of your business cause it can be you or your daughter or your son,” Rogers said.

Emily’s parents want people to remember her kind heart, soul, and the good nature that she brought to others.

If you or someone you know is an abusive relationship, you can find the Grayson Crisis Hotline here and the national hotline crisis here.

