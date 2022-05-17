Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A Few Late-Night Storms, Record Heat Returns

Severe weather is very unlikely, the heat is guaranteed!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fast-moving upper wave literally “zips” across Texoma skies overnight, bringing a short window for a few showers or thunderstorms. Good news – severe weather is unlikely with these.

Lingering clouds Tuesday morning give way to a windy and hot afternoon with highs in the 90s. It gets even hotter Wednesday with high temperatures maxing out Thursday and Friday.

A Friday night cold front brings a fairly good chance of thunderstorms (40%) followed by some pleasantly cooler weather for the weekend. Showers may linger along the front Saturday morning, but at this point most of the weekend looks dry. Another rain-maker begins to gather on Monday as Friday’s front returns northward as a warm front.

Here are existing record highs for the next few days:

Tuesday, May 17…92

Wednesday, May 18…95

Thursday, May 19…96

Records for all three days will be in jeopardy. For best safety, stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, and take breaks from the heat!

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny by afternoon, windy, record heat possible

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, record heat possible

Thursday: Sunny, windy, record heat possible

Friday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Friday night: 40% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% Showers morning

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Family and friends remember the life of Brashon Waddles.
Family and friends remember the life of Denison man who drowned in Lake Texoma
Reverend Doctor Jim Bowden will be in Poland until mid November.
Local pastor leaves Saturday for Poland
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
On Sunday, Texoma broke the 70-year heat record, soaring above 92 degrees to 94 and drawing...
How you can conserve energy in record breaking heat

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home