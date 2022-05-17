A Few Late-Night Storms, Record Heat Returns

A fast-moving upper wave literally “zips” across Texoma skies overnight, bringing a short window for a few showers or thunderstorms. Good news – severe weather is unlikely with these.

Lingering clouds Tuesday morning give way to a windy and hot afternoon with highs in the 90s. It gets even hotter Wednesday with high temperatures maxing out Thursday and Friday.

A Friday night cold front brings a fairly good chance of thunderstorms (40%) followed by some pleasantly cooler weather for the weekend. Showers may linger along the front Saturday morning, but at this point most of the weekend looks dry. Another rain-maker begins to gather on Monday as Friday’s front returns northward as a warm front.

Here are existing record highs for the next few days:

Tuesday, May 17…92

Wednesday, May 18…95

Thursday, May 19…96

Records for all three days will be in jeopardy. For best safety, stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, and take breaks from the heat!

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny by afternoon, windy, record heat possible

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, record heat possible

Thursday: Sunny, windy, record heat possible

Friday: Sunny, windy, and hot

Friday night: 40% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% Showers morning

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 40% Showers/storms

