Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy, who is accused of raping an inmate he was transporting from Marshall County.

OSBI said 58-year-old David Wayne Loman sexually assaulted a woman three times at three different locations.

The inmate reported that during her transport from Marshall County to Canadian County on April 7, 2022, she was assaulted three times at three different locations.

The investigation by OSBI revealed that the inmate was assaulted in Marshall, Carter and Jefferson Counties.

Loman was arrested on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence in Canadian County.

Loman was booked into the Carter County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Forcible Sodomy

Sexual Battery

Engaging in a Pattern of Criminal Offenses

Loman’s bond was set at $25,000.

