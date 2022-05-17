Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Just one week after opening swimming areas to the public a man drowned on Sunday.

According to the Davis police department 33-year-old Fredy Huescar dove off of the Blue Hole pole diving area and did not resurface.

After five minutes people who came with Huescar told the lifeguard that he was missing.

Park staff called the police and began searching and found him roughly five minutes later.

The lifeguard provided medical assistance until Marshall County Emergency Services arrived and took over.

Huescar was eventually taken to the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur where Davis police were later informed that he died.

This is the 12th drowning at Turner Falls since 2016.

Davis police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

