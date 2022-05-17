Murray County man arrested on child porn charges

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man is in jail facing multiple felonies related to child pornography.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI, Internet Crimes Against Children, ICAC, Unit arrested 38-year-old Keith Dashti, of Sulphur, on multiple felony charges related to child pornography on May 12, 2022.

The OSBI ICAC Task Force said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NCMEC, regarding the uploading of child pornography on a web-based storage platform. NCMEC determined the IP address associated with the storage platform was located in Sulphur.

NCMEC forwarded three additional cybertips to the OSBI ICAC Task Force that were linked through the same IP address, which belonged to Dashti.

OSBI ICAC agents said they questioned Dashti at the sheriff’s office and then placed him in custody.

Dashti was taken to the Murray County Jail and is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Dashti’s bond is $500,000.

