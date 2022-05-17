Near-Record Heat Wed-Fri, Thunderstorms Friday Afternoon/Night

High-level clouds ran a bit thick over Texoma skies on Tuesday, helping to keep temperatures a few degrees below the forecast, but still running hot with many spots getting close to 90 degrees.

Expect a windy, warm, and humid night with lows around 71 degrees and southerly winds up to 25 mph.

Clouds are expected to thin out for Wed-Thu, allowing for high temperatures both days to return to the mid-90s in many spots. Winds will continue brisk at 20 to 30 mph.

A few thunderstorms may begin to develop by late afternoon Friday as a slow-moving cold front approaches. The pokey movement of the front will keep a fairly good chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing through Friday night (50%). There’s a slight risk of a severe storm or two Friday evening given the hot, humid air ahead of the front, we’ll have to keep a close eye on this for potential trouble.

The precipitation should end Saturday morning as drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday instead of the 90s, a nice change for your A/C bill!

A series of weak upper waves and return southerly flow start to bring rain chances back into the forecast by Sunday night or Monday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms late afternoon

Friday night: 50% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% Showers morning, cooler

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 20% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

