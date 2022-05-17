Texoma Local
Nearly $20 million in funding approved to expand more of US-75 in Grayson County

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman is no stranger to highway construction on US-75, but soon Van Alstyne, Howe, and a part of Denison will be familiar with the bulldozers and concrete mixers too.

“We’ve got a big project going on now,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. “It would make since as these projects finish up to continue these projects now, so we get them out of the way.”

Commissioners said that by 2025, parts of US-75 in Grayson County would expand from four lanes to six.

“The sooner we get this done, the better quality of life will be in Grayson County,” said Magers.

Grayson County Commissioners approved almost $20 million in an advanced funding agreement with TxDOT.

They said the money comes from their reserve funds, and TXDOT will pay the other 90 percent of the $210 million project.

“By doing this funding agreement today, we lock in our local match, so if costs accelerate on the TxDOT side, we have a hedge against inflation,” said Magers.

The expansion will start at the county line and go to 1417, meeting the existing construction.

Then it will pick back up at US-82 until Loy Lake road.

And while it may be a headache for drivers, commissioners said this project is now or never.

“As bad as construction may or may not be, it’s a heck of a lot better to do it now while there’s green space, as opposed to waiting until we have congestion,” said Magers.

Because one day, the growth will catch up to Grayson County.

“You can manage the growth, or the growth is going to manage you,” said Magers.

