Paris Police searching for person who shot into home

Paris Police are searching for the person who shot at a home early Saturday morning.
Paris Police are searching for the person who shot at a home early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are searching for the person who shot at a home early Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened in the 300 block of E Price St at at 1:13 a.m.

A victim reported that they had been asleep when they heard the shots.

Police said a bullet hole was found by the front door of the victim’s residence.

No one was injured in the incident and police said the investigation is still ongoing.

