Three children injured in Pauls Valley crash

Troopers said inattention is to blame for a crash that injured three kids Sunday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said inattention is to blame for a crash that injured three kids Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 9:10 p.m. on US-77, about 1.5 miles south of Pauls Valley.

Troopers said a car driven by Kelsi Minnis, 22, of Pauls Valley, was headed north when two cars ahead of her, driven by Melissa Rude, 40, of Pauls Valley, and Benjamin Rude, 40, of Pauls Valley, slowed to turn and Minnis struck them from behind.

Two children in Rude’s car, a 16-year-old and a 6-year-old were transported to the OU Children Hospital.

A 3-year-old in Minnis’ car was transported to Pauls Valley Hospital where she was treated and released.

OHP said all three of the drivers were uninjured.

