Ada fruit and pottery stand rezoning application denied

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An small Ada business that’s been around for decades might be looking for a new place to do business after a decision by the city council.

For the past 26 years the Newell family has sold hand made pottery and self grown produce from here outside of their home and in that time they’ve become a fixture of the community.

But the future of their small business was put in jeopardy when the city recently told them to rezone or close up shop.

“It helped raise me and my three siblings, we just kind of do everything we can for the community,” said Hunter Newell, the daughter of the businesses two primary owners.

Last year the business, which is run out of the front yard of the families home on the corner of 14th Street and Bluff, received a letter from the city telling them to cease business.

The home is zoned to be used as a single family home, not a commercial business.

“With the business being here for 26 years we thought we were grandfathered in and we had covered this before and hadn’t heard a response back about it so we continued on with our sales until we got our letter last year,” said Newell.

The family applied to have the property rezoned to C-2 which would allow them to sell all of their products freely.

Ada city development director Staci Bungard explained that the application was considered by city employees as well as planning and zoning committee before going to the council as well what factors are considered in this process.

“When the city does get a rezoning application we look at a variety of things,” said Bungard. “We would judge each application on its own merit and we predominately use the long range comprehensive plan.”

The long range plan considers the future of the area.

City officials had concerns that granting the C-2 status to the current business there could open the door for untold possibilities if they were to one day sell their home.

The final decision was left up to the city council and on Monday they voted not to approve the rezoning request.

The next step is for the family to file for a different kind of zoning change which Bungard says the city will be happy to work with them on.

However Newell believes it might be too little too late.

“We have been kind of advised that the next application we submit probably won’t get approved by planning and zoning but we’re still going to try and see what happens,” said Newell.

Produce and pottery are currently still being sold outside of the home but its unclear how much longer they’ll be allowed to do that.

