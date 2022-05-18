Ardmore dealership donates thousands to local fire departments

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore dealership continued its efforts to support local fire departments on Tuesday.

Right now high prices on things like gas are putting a strain on people across the country and fire departments are no exception.

“Talking the engine right now you’re talking about a couple hundred bucks to fill it up, tankers even more than that,” said Lone Grove Fire Department chief Stacey Phelps.

For many of the departments, especially volunteer departments, funding comes almost exclusively through their own fundraisers.

Patriot Chevy in Ardmore has spent the last couple months holding events like back the red to try and help out.

“Businesses and stuff reaching out like this has actually brought us in more help and we are greatly appreciative of the help businesses are looking to do for us,” said Gene Autry Volunteer Fire Department second assistant chief James Burris

In addition to events they also held a month long fundraiser through the dealership.

“All of our customers that bought vehicles from us, we gave back for every customer that bought,” said Chevy Patriot general manager Shane Cole. “They helped us with this one and helped us give back to the community.”

This brought in over 25 thousand dollars and on Tuesday 8 fire departments including Lone Grove, Gene Autry, and Mansville came to Ardmore to receive checks for over $3,000 each.

“It means the world to us, especially because this is our first time actually getting outside help like this and it means a lot to us,” said Mansville volunteer fire fighter Elvis Cagle. “It is a big weight lifted off to know that they can help us like this.”

The donations will go a long way helping them fund fuel and new equipment but they can always use more help.

You can find information on how to donate to your local volunteer fire department on their Facebook pages.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.