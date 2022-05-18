Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, as they return from Nantucket, Mass. Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First daughter Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.

She was scheduled to depart for Ecuador Wednesday.

The first daughter is not considered a close contact to the president and first lady, the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN.

Ashley Biden was supposed to have gone with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on an earlier trip to Europe, but she had to cancel when she was exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact.

The first daughter is the latest person in President Joe Biden’s circle to test positive. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive and have since recovered.

As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter COVID-19 test. (CNN, LABCORP, CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
US stocks swoon as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
A man is in jail after an attempted robbery in Davis Tuesday morning.
Man leads Davis Police on pursuit after attempted robbery