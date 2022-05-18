Texoma Local
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws.

Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are not prohibited from performing abortions.

Governor Stitt on Fox News on Sunday said he anticipates the tribes will set up abortion clinics in the future, and warned them not to saying “Oklahomans will not think very well of that.”

You can find the full press release from Choctaw Nation below:

“Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority Chief Medical Officer, Jason Hill, DO, released the following statement regarding how changes to state and federal medical laws could affect the Tribe.

“The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma does not provide abortion services,” Hill said. “Therefore, our activities are not affected by recently signed state legislation or by expected changes to how the U.S. Constitution is interpreted.”

“Due to being federally-funded, we are prohibited from performing abortion services.”

“As always, our health clinics and medical professionals are focused on providing the best care possible for their patients,” he said.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

