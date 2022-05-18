Friday Evening Storms, Cooler Weekend

A return to sunny, windy, and hot times can be expected Thursday and Friday. Gusts of 20 to35 mph are in the cards. A SLOW moving cold front begins to impact our weather Friday during the late afternoon/evening time frame as thunderstorms enter the forecast. Given the hot, humid air mass ahead of the front and fairly good inflow, there’s a risk of severe weather ahead of the front Friday evening.

The front will probably stall to our west Friday night before finally moving through Saturday afternoon, this means a second chance of rain during the day Saturday, this event would be much less intense and mainly showers. Rain finally ends Saturday evening making Sunday the better outside day.

An unstable pattern develops Mon-Tuesday with a return to rain and thunderstorms, this looks to be more of a heavy rai event with only low threats of severe weather.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms late afternoon

Friday night: 50% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: 40% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 70% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 30% Showers, ending afternoon

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.