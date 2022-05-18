Madill police Facebook account hacked

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Madill police department announced it’s Facebook page was hacked.

Police received an email from the social media service saying they had been kicked off of the page as an admin.

Now video game streamer content is being shared on the page.

Donny Raley with the Madill police department said it’s disappointing that someone would hack into their page like this.

The department used the page to get word out to the community, and had acquired about 5,000 followers.

“It’s the way that we get all of our information shared,” Raley said. “We’ve found that social media is a very valuable tool for us to be able to communicate with our citizens. And other agencies as well, they share our information. If we’re looking for a suspect for whatever reason, then we can share it and they share it on their page.”

Raley said the department has found several suspects that way.

“We really expect that they’ll continue to do some explicit stuff,” Raley said. “And our main thing is we just don’t want people to associate that with this department. obviously if they’re on there on Twitch or something playing a live video game, that’s not us.”

The department created a new Facebook page, @MadillPD.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.