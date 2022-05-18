Man leads Davis Police on pursuit after attempted robbery

Texoma Local
A man is in jail after an attempted robbery in Davis Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after an attempted robbery in Davis Tuesday morning.

According to the Davis Police Department Terence Johnson attempted to steal medication from the Sooner Pharmacy at around 10 a.m.

Johnson attempted to flee as police arrived which began a dangerous pursuit covering 30 miles.

Police said once Johnson stopped in Tatums he attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Johnson was taken to the Murray County Jail charged with second degree attempted robbery, burglary, and eluding the police.

