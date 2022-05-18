Texoma Local
Motorcyclist flown after crash in Seminole County

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:28 p.m. about eight miles North of Seminole on State Highway 99.

OHP said 58-year-old David Scott Cathy, of Seminole, suffered multiple injuries after crashing with a mini van driven by 47-year-old Cullum Benjamin Lee Wayne, of Holdenville. Cathy was flown to OU Medical Center.

Troopers said Cathy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

