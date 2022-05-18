Motorcyclist flown after crash in Seminole County
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:28 p.m. about eight miles North of Seminole on State Highway 99.
OHP said 58-year-old David Scott Cathy, of Seminole, suffered multiple injuries after crashing with a mini van driven by 47-year-old Cullum Benjamin Lee Wayne, of Holdenville. Cathy was flown to OU Medical Center.
Troopers said Cathy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
