Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Moms seeking formula tired of those who say, just breastfeed
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour without animal acts
FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store