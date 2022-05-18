Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Texas was premeditated

Latest News

8 fire departments from across southern Oklahoma came to Ardmore on Tuesday to receive...
Ardmore dealership donates thousands to local fire departments
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
Stock photo
Tioga ISD moving to 4-day school week
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races