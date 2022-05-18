Pottsboro’s Reily finishes 2nd at state golf, Gunter girls take bronze
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro golf standout Alli Reily finished second at the state golf tournament for the second year in a row.
Reily finished regulation in a three-way tie for first place. She finished second in the playoff, securing the silver medal to finish a fantastic golf career at Pottsboro.
The Gunter Lady Tigers finished third in the state tournament as a team. All of the Gunter Tigers are expected to return next season for another run.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.