Sherman sends five more student-athletes to college ranks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day in Sherman, as five Bearcats are headed to the next level.

Madalyn Hall signed with Henderson State to join the swimming program.

“I like the campus.” Hall said. “It was really pretty. Then the energy of the swim team, everyone was really nice and they were very welcoming.”

Basketball standout Ally Baker is taking her talents to Champion Christian College.

“It feels really great.” Baker said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. So, I’m excited for it.”

Zacoreion Harris is headed to East Central to play football for the Tigers.

“Really just to prove to myself that I can actually play with other people,” Harris said “I’m smaller and (want to) prove I can play with them and hang with them.”

Trevor VanSant is staying close to home he singed with Austin College to play baseball.

“I just wanted to stay close and I know some guys that are playing there,” Van Sant said. “So, it’s cool that I know some teammates that I’m playing with.”

Logan Williams is headed to McLennan College to continue his baseball career.

“The grind, get better, new teammates and build friendships,” Williams said. “It’s exciting. Been working my whole life to get here and finally made it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.