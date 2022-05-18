Texoma Local
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service celebrates EMS week with community cookout

The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service is celebrating 60 years of serving the community.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service is celebrating 60 years of serving the community.

In Carter County and parts of Jefferson County, If someone has a heart attack or a seizure or even gets in a car accident, the men and women in SOAS ambulances will be doing their best to save their lives.

EMS week was started by President Gerald Ford in 1974.

SOAS held a cook out and open house Wednesday afternoon to get to know the community they serve.

SOAS director of operations Jeff Taylor said its the kind of job you don’t stick with if you don’t love it.

“You see the worst of the worst, we see people at their worst,” Taylor said.

But difficult days are made worth it when they’re saving lives.

“That first save, that first thank you that you get for helping anybody, you know that “This is what I was meant to do,’” Taylor said.

With just 66 employees, Taylor said they respond to more than nine thousand calls each year.

Taylor said if SOAS has ever helped you out, the best way to say thank you is by giving them a call and letting them know.

