Tanglewood Resort wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Tanglewood Resort has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers' Choice Award winner.
Tanglewood Resort has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.(Tanglewood Resort)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - Tanglewood Resort has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

The award puts the North Texas resort in the top 10% of listings worldwide and celebrates Tanglewood’s reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

According to Tripadvisor, the award is given to tourist destinations that receive top ranking from the guests that visit.

Tanglewood said they expect the award to arrive this summer where it will be displayed in the lobby.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

