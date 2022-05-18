Tioga ISD moving to 4-day school week

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Tioga ISD will be switching to a 4-day school week come next fall.

At Monday nights school board meeting, the proposal for the 2022-2023 calendar was approved.

Tioga ISD said this change would allow staff and students to rest and be in a less stressful environment, increase teacher and staff satisfaction in the work environment, as well as extra family time with longer weekends.

The school days will be 28 minutes longer.

Tioga ISD said no current staff member would lose any pay based on what they currently earn.

