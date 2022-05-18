Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tioga ISD moving to 4-day school week

Stock photo
Stock photo(MGN)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Tioga ISD will be switching to a 4-day school week come next fall.

At Monday nights school board meeting, the proposal for the 2022-2023 calendar was approved.

Tioga ISD said this change would allow staff and students to rest and be in a less stressful environment, increase teacher and staff satisfaction in the work environment, as well as extra family time with longer weekends.

The school days will be 28 minutes longer.

Tioga ISD said no current staff member would lose any pay based on what they currently earn.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Texas was premeditated

Latest News

8 fire departments from across southern Oklahoma came to Ardmore on Tuesday to receive...
Ardmore dealership donates thousands to local fire departments
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
Grocery store employees in Durant had to throw away shelves full of food after this weekend’s...
Power outage forces Durant grocery store to throw out food
“Nothing could have prepared me for what we’ve experienced”.
Damaging winds cause destruction in Fannin County