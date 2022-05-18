Two arrested for robbery in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an apartment Monday night.

Officers said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Taylor and Burton Street.

Police said Bashari Muhammad Whitfield took a phone from a victim during a fight, and while the victim tried to get her phone back, Alexis Gimena Ramirez assaulted her.

Officers said Whitfield and Ramirez knew the victim, and any injuries were not significant enough to go to the hospital.

