Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Walmart program will turn college grads into managers making $200,000 a year

Walmart is launching a new program called "College 2 Career."
Walmart is launching a new program called "College 2 Career."(Walmart)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A job that pays upwards of $200,000 a year? Walmart now has them.

The company is trying out a new program called “College 2 Career.”

About 1,000 current Walmart workers who are recent college grads or soon-to-be grads can get a little extra classroom training along with hands-on experience and mentoring.

The top performers will get a newly created store management position called “emerging coach,” with a starting pay of $65,000 a year and a raise to about $200,000 within two years.

Due to the current tight job market, this is just one of the ways Walmart is trying to recruit and hold on to workers.

The company also just raised its pay for long-haul truck drivers and has offered to cover 100% of college tuition for its workforce.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
Late Emily Rogers and her baby Katie.
Family and friends remember the life of murdered Sherman mother

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
US stocks swoon as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
A man is in jail after an attempted robbery in Davis Tuesday morning.
Man leads Davis Police on pursuit after attempted robbery