Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day

MILWAUKEE (Spectrum News Milwaukee) - Don Gorske’s Big Mac streak started on May 17, 1972.

“I’ve only missed eight days in 50 years, which is phenomenal. And like I say, I count every Big Mac. I’ve counted every Big Mac I’ve eaten my whole life,” Gorske said.

Gorske eats two Big Macs a day.

“All through life here, a lot of people said, ‘You’ll be dead before you reach 50 years of eating Big Macs.’ I guess I proved them wrong,” he said.

His son is not surprised at his father’s persistence.

“We always went to McDonald’s with my dad and had happy meals. I always loved my chicken nuggets, and my brother always loved his hamburgers. It’s how we grew up. It’s just an everyday life kind of thing for us,” he said.

Gorske’s son has more of a varied diet.

“I used to eat chicken nuggets every day. I used to eat cheeseburgers every day, but eventually you just get sick of it. I don’t know how he does it, but he certainly does,” he said.

Gorske says he will continue eating Big Macs with a Coca-Cola on the side until he dies.

“A lot of times people will say, ‘You look like I’m eating a Big Mac for the first time,’” Gorske said. “I guess that’s how I feel sometimes. They’re that good to me, and there’s really nothing else I’d rather eat,” he said.

