Former Latta coach Husband headed to OBCA Hall of Fame

LATTA, Okla (KXII) - Latta basketball coaching legend Donnie Husband is headed to the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Husband won 271 games at Latta, winning state championships in 2013 and 2014. He took seven teams to the state tournament and won a total of 599 games in his career. Husband will go into the hall of fame on June 4th.

