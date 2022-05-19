Texoma Local
Naval Reserve in North Texas on lockdown due to shooting, police find suspicious vehicle and package

Police are responding to a shooting incident near a Naval reserve base
Police are responding to a shooting incident near a Naval reserve base
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - North Texas and federal authorities are responding to a lockdown near the Naval Reserve Main Gate near Fort Worth.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to a shooting at 5:35 a.m. Thursday at One Lockheed Blvd and Spur 341.

“As a result of the gunfire, the main gate has been closed and all employees being rerouted to other entrances/exits,” reports CBSDFW.

One person is dead following the shooting as reported by CBS DFW.

According to police, a suspicious device has been found in a suspect’s vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

