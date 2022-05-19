Search for escapee underway in Murray County

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect has escaped custody in Murray County Thursday morning.

County officials said Ryan Christopher Dill was last seen wearing a a white t-shirt and blue jeans and in handcuffs.

He is described as a 5 foot 6 inch, 160 pound Native American male.

Authorities say call 911 if you see him and do not approach.

You can also call 580-622-3918 if you have any information.

