Advertisement

Search for escapee underway in Murray County

Ryan Christopher Dill
Ryan Christopher Dill(Murray County E-911)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect has escaped custody in Murray County Thursday morning.

County officials said Ryan Christopher Dill was last seen wearing a a white t-shirt and blue jeans and in handcuffs.

He is described as a 5 foot 6 inch, 160 pound Native American male.

Authorities say call 911 if you see him and do not approach.

You can also call 580-622-3918 if you have any information.

Be on the lookout. Suspect escaped from custody. Ryan Christopher Dill 5’6”, 160 lbs. Native American male last seen...

Posted by Murray County E-911 on Thursday, May 19, 2022

