Search for escapee underway in Murray County
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect has escaped custody in Murray County Thursday morning.
County officials said Ryan Christopher Dill was last seen wearing a a white t-shirt and blue jeans and in handcuffs.
He is described as a 5 foot 6 inch, 160 pound Native American male.
Authorities say call 911 if you see him and do not approach.
You can also call 580-622-3918 if you have any information.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.