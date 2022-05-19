Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
Man drowns at Turner Falls just one week after swimming area opened.
Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy,...
Former sheriff deputy charged with sexual assault
Crews recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Red River Friday afternoon.
Body of missing fisherman recovered near Denison Dam

Latest News

An Ada fruit and pottery business run out of a private home was denied rezoning, putting its...
Ada fruit and pottery stand rezoning application denied
The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed...
Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men