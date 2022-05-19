Slow-Moving Cold Front Makes for Complicated Weekend Forecast
Severe storms possible Friday evening
Sunny, windy, and hot times can be expected Friday. Gusts of 25 to35 mph are in the cards. A SLOW moving cold front begins to impact our weather Friday during the late afternoon/evening time frame as thunderstorms enter the forecast. Given the hot, humid air mass ahead of the front and fairly good inflow, there’s a risk of severe weather ahead of the front Friday evening.
The front will probably stall to our west Friday night before finally moving through Saturday night, this means a continued chance of rain Saturday into Saturday night. Rain chances are mostly over by Sunday.
An unstable pattern returns Mon-Tuesday with widespread rain and thunderstorms, this looks to be more of a heavy rain event with only very low threats of severe weather. Multi-inch rainfall totals are possible Mon-Tue, filling up those lakes just in time for Memorial Day weekend. However, there will also be the threat of flash flooding. Stay tuned.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Friday: 30% Thunderstorms late afternoon
Friday night: 50% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives
Saturday: 30% Showers later in the day
Saturday night: 50% Showers/storms
Sunday: 20% for a few showers, quite cool for late May
Monday: 40% Showers/storms
Tuesday: 80% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall
Wednesday: 40% Showers, ending afternoon
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
