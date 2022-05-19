Texoma Local
Slow-Moving Cold Front Makes for Complicated Weekend Forecast

Severe storms possible Friday evening
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunny, windy, and hot times can be expected Friday. Gusts of 25 to35 mph are in the cards. A SLOW moving cold front begins to impact our weather Friday during the late afternoon/evening time frame as thunderstorms enter the forecast. Given the hot, humid air mass ahead of the front and fairly good inflow, there’s a risk of severe weather ahead of the front Friday evening.

The front will probably stall to our west Friday night before finally moving through Saturday night, this means a continued chance of rain Saturday into Saturday night.  Rain chances are mostly over by Sunday.

An unstable pattern returns Mon-Tuesday with widespread rain and thunderstorms, this looks to be more of a heavy rain event with only very low threats of severe weather. Multi-inch rainfall totals are possible Mon-Tue, filling up those lakes just in time for Memorial Day weekend. However, there will also be the threat of flash flooding. Stay tuned.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms late afternoon

Friday night: 50% Thunderstorms as a cold front arrives

Saturday: 30% Showers later in the day

Saturday night: 50% Showers/storms

Sunday: 20% for a few showers, quite cool for late May

Monday: 40% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 80% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: 40% Showers, ending afternoon

Thursday: Mostly sunny

