Ada Police warns of scam calls about fake warrants

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Police department said someone is using its name and the name of an officer to try to scam people out of money.

Police said someone is contacting people claiming to be Ada Detective Shane Jones, and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

According to the city, so far, it is not aware of anyone who has fallen victim to the scam.

Police want to remind people that the department will not call anyone and solicit money about warrants.

If you receive one of these calls police said you should hang up and report it to them.

