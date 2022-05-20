Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. (JED SIMON)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.

A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two counts related to interfering with a public event. He has remained jailed since the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
On enough land to fit 24 football fields, TI will build one of the largest chip manufacturing...
Texas Instruments breaks ground on new $30 billion manufacturing plant
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ‘embarrassment’
Health officials investigate possible monkeypox outbreak
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
The white man suspected of carrying out a racist mass shooting Saturday in a Buffalo, New York,...
Buffalo shooting suspect indicted, called 'coward'