Amber alert issued for 3 Oklahoma girls

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating three girls.

An Amber Alert was activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday.

Authorities say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were abducted.

Police said the children are believed to be with 33-year-old Moises Aranda and 36-year-old Brandon Alexander.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating three girls. (The Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

According to police the three children were last seen with the suspects on Friday at 7:30 a.m. on Daisy Road in McAlester, and are believed to be in a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with license plate number LTL303.

Police said this is a non-custodial abduction.

