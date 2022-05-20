Amber alert issued for 3 Oklahoma girls

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating three girls.

An Amber Alert was activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday.

Authorities say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were abducted.

Police said the children are believed to be with 33-year-old Moises Aranda and 36-year-old Brandon Alexander.

According to police the three children were last seen with the suspects on Friday at 7:30 a.m. on Daisy Road in McAlester, and are believed to be in a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with license plate number LTL303.

Police said this is a non-custodial abduction.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

